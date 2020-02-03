Sunshine and cooler temperatures to kick off the week, with daytime highs in the mid 30's and overnight lows in the teens.
Our next system moves in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, with early indications bringing 1-3" of snow to the valley floors. Temperatures warm in to the upper 30's Wednesday, transitioning snow to rain by the second half of the day.
With daytime highs heading into the 40's Thursday, we will see more rain then snow through the start of the weekend.
