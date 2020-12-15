A messy mix of a rain/snow mix in the valleys and snow up in the mountains continues through today, with winter weather advisories into late afternoon and early evening for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho.
Mother nature gives us a brief break Tuesday night into Wednesday, and then ramps it right back up again Wednesday night into Thursday, delivering another round of a messy mix to the valley floors and snow for the mountains.
A new system is expected every 24-36 hours through the weekend, bringing moderate to heavy snow for the mountains and more rain and or a rain/snow mix in the valleys.
