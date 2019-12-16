Quiet and cloudy with patchy morning fog through mid-week, with temperatures about average in the low 30's. Our next series of storms arrives mid-week bringing snow by Wednesday evening. This next system will be all timing and temperature dependent, as we look to start our Thursday with snow and then transition into a rain/snow mix or just rain as temperatures warm into the 40's to wrap up the work week. We will continue to update you as forecast models come into better agreement as this storm approaches.
A Series of Storms Moves in Mid-Week
