Leslie Lowe
alley rain and our first significant mountain snow of the season and gusty winds are expected Monday as the first in a series of storms moves into the Pacific northwest.  Rain should wrap up mid-day, but snow is set to continue through the overnight hours, with "winter weather advisories" in place into Tuesday morning for the northern Cascades (Washington pass & Hwy 20), north and central panhandle mountains (including Lookout pass & Lolo pass) with snow totals between 2-8" above 3000 ft.
Wind gust will approach 25-35 mph, so keep an eye on your garbage can and keep two hands on the wheel if you're traveling in a high profile vehicle today.  
 
A series of storms lined up in the pacific will deliver one round after the other of valley rain and mountain snow through the weekend, with our next system set to arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. 
 Daytime highs for the week will be a bit below our daily averages in the upper 40's and low 50's, with frosty overnight lows in the low to mid 30's. 

