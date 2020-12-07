A big change in our weather pattern is underway! Most of the activity today will stay north and west, with pockets of rain, freezing rain and a messy mix.
Tuesday, the biggest threat is pockets of freezing rain in the Okanogan Valley, NE mountains and northern panhandle with warmer air in the upper levels of the atmosphere and colder air at the surface.
Our forecast this week is a tricky one, as this series of storms moves in, we'll see a chance for showers, freezing rain and flurries through out the 7-day. Daytime highs will hover in the mid to upper 30's, with overnight lows in the 20's.
