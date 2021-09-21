SPOKANE, Wash. -- A shortage of bus drivers is causing Spokane Public Schools to alter certain bus routes for the foreseeable future.
Some families living along bus route 109 received a voicemail Tuesday night saying that due to the shortage of drivers, their kids would be picked up 80 minutes past their usual pickup time by bus 122. This change would go into effect each Wednesday, for six weeks.
It is unclear whether other routes have been altered due to the shortage at this time.
This is also impacting more than just school routes. Mead officials tell KHQ they have a small number of substitute drivers as backup for regular school operations and although extra-curricular activities like sports haven't been affected yet - it could in the future.