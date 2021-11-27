SPOKANE, Wash. - The annual Numerica Tree Lighting celebration is underway at Riverfront Park, bringing with it a whole host of groups and organizations. It's not only a holiday celebration full of lights, but a way for the community to come together and learn about the incredible work local business and organizations are doing to make Spokane a great place to live.
The event includes live performances every half hour. Everything from a figure skating exhibition, Spokane Children's Theatre performances, the Ballet Company performing pieces from The Nutcracker, Spokane Shakespeare's Society, and sing-alongs with the Spokane Area Youth Choirs.
There are also informational booths from charities and community programs, some with fun activities, visits with Santa, and ways people can participate or help out. You can expect to see longtime staples of the community like Meals On Wheels, SpokAnimal, and Jewels Helping Hands. Events like this teach folks what's really in our community and makes it easy for us to connect and get involved.
Saturday is also the second of five official Small Business Saturday's through the end of December, as declared by Mayor Nadine Woodward. And we've found an absolute treat of a small business to visit.
Tucked away in a nook off Main Ave. sits a small business inside Saranac Commons. And when I say small, I really do mean small.
"Technically, we have four employees, three of whom have regular hours," Alex Howard said.
Alex, along with Chelsea Hardenbrook, owns and operates Hatch Beaker and Burr, a business they created from the ground up only two years ago.
When asked how they got started, Howard explained, "Worked at the café that was here prior for years and years, and we ended up taking over the shop."
They took on their own image and opened up a new specialty café right before the pandemic.
"It wasn't easy, but yeah," he said.
Just like any other business, it was a struggle to stay open.
"I think in this neighborhood specifically, foot traffic has lacked since the pandemic, going along with the timing aspect," he said. "A lot of people were working from home, meaning the people who would normally come in as regulars were not coming in as much."
But, they managed to come out the other side.
"It helped us to realize how much we do want this, and how much we're willing to do to make this work," Hardenbrook said.
With the help of the community through events like Small Business Saturday, the pair has made it work.
"A lot of our guests were originally from the Riverfront Campus, and enrollment was way down, so that interfered with things," she said. "So just exposing ourselves through this, highlighting our shop, [and] just the community as a whole--this block is huge."
As for their future plans, they are as big as their croissants are delicious!
The hope to reach a point, "Where we're like a late-night café and, potentially in the future, wine as well," Howard said.
The tree lighting ceremony is set to be at 6 p.m. So come on down early, grab your ice skates, get some good food, and join the community! Or at least grab some coffee at this small shop in Saranac Commons. Maybe pick up a croissant, too.