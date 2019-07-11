A state of emergency is declared in Greece after a storm kills six people

HALKIDIKI, Greece - A state of emergency was declared in an area of northern Greece after six die and more than 100 injured from a violent storm that ravished through a seaside resort.
On Thursday, tourists in the Halkidiki Peninsula described people screaming, windows shattering, and chairs flying.
A Serbian tourist said, “It was so windy that a lot of big trees were thrown out and completely just destroyed, it is really disastrous.”
Twenty-two people remain hospitalized including one in critical condition.