A state of emergency is declared in Greece after a storm kills six people

HALKIDIKI, Greece - A state of emergency was declared in an area of northern Greece after six die and more than 100 injured from a violent storm that ravished through a seaside resort.  

On Thursday, tourists in the Halkidiki Peninsula described people screaming, windows shattering, and chairs flying.  

A Serbian tourist said, “It was so windy that a lot of big trees were thrown out and completely just destroyed, it is really disastrous.” 

Twenty-two people remain hospitalized including one in critical condition.  

