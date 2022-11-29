A strong winter storm is set to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday.  
 
Plan on a slow morning commute and the possibility of school closures. The national weather service has issued a "Winter Storm Watch" for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, as well as the Spokane, CDA, Silver Valley, Lookout pass as well as the Palouse.  In addition, a "Winter Storm Warning" is in place for Central Washington, including Okanogan, Methow and Wenatchee valleys and the Cascades mountain passes.  Most warnings and watches are set to expire Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with early indications showing 2-4" of snow in Spokane/CDA metro area overnight Tuesday and an additional 2-4" throughout the day Wednesday.  
Mountain passes will likely see anywhere from 12" to 24" of new snow,  making for incredibly difficult travel conditions. 
Please be prepared for winter travel, especially in the mountains, packing a set of chains in your trunk, extra food, water and blankets in case of slowdowns and or complete stops because of accidents and slide offs. 
In addition, make sure that you have a full tank of gas before making your way to pass summits.
 
Scattered snow will continue through the start of the weekend bringing our snow totals for the week to up to a foot for some before all is said and done! 
 
Leslie

