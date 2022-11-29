A STRONG winter storm is on the move!
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
...MAJOR WINTER STORM STARTING TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUING THROUGH THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches. * WHERE...Post Falls, Fairfield, Coeur d'Alene, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Rockford, Davenport, Worley, Hayden, and Airway Heights. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick. Travel could be very difficult. The wintry conditions will impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. &&
- Moscow Police Department responds to suspicious activity
- Car splits in half after crash and sends 1 to trauma center with serious injuries
- University of Idaho releases plans for end of semester, updated information on resources
- BE PREPARED: Heavy snow on the way, dicey morning and evening commutes this week
- 1 dead, 4 injured in two-vehicle crash on Trent and Pines
- University of Idaho president speaks on safety protocols following the murder of four students
- School closures on Nov. 23
- Stabbing near Sunset Boulevard sends 1 to hospital
- Domestic violence incident on Ash and Boone escalates to SWAT standoff
- Police see spike in welfare checks, unusual circumstance reports following Moscow homicides
Here’s a list of vehicles that don’t forget about style and can protect you if you’re involved in an accident. Read moreSafety with Style: The Safest Vehicles for Washington Drivers
Filing a personal injury claim allows you to claim all damages, including your current and future medical expenses. But what happens to that settlement if you’re not alive to receive it? Read moreWhat If I Pass Away before I Collect My Accident Settlement?
Things happen quickly behind the wheel, and the consequences of a poor decision can be severe. Here are a few tips that could save your life if you’re in a dangerous situation behind the wheel. Read moreHow to Be the Ultimate Defensive Driver on Washington Roads
