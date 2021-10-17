Monday's Highs

Expect temperatures to continue being above average with sunny skies. Temperatures across the region soar into the upper 60s yet again for our Monday. Kicking off our Tuesday, temperatures will start a bit chilly with lows sitting in the 30s. On Tuesday, sunny skies will greet us again with highs staying in the low 60s.  Another system moves through on Wednesday bringing minor chances for showers. However, the best chance for moisture looks to be Friday and Saturday. 

Tags