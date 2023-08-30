Scattered rain remains in the forecast Thursday, as well as below average temperatures that will only reach into the upper 60's and low 70's.
Patchy fog is expected Friday morning, otherwise we should see drier weather and daytime highs that will head back into the upper 70's and 80's through Saturday.
Our next system is set to arrive Sunday into Monday, picking up the winds and dialing down our temperatures once again as we head back into the low 70's for Labor day. Right now, I want to say it is mainly the wind and cooler temperatures for Monday as forecast models are all over the place. But I am going to put a chance of scattered showers in the forecast for both Sunday and Monday as many of you will be camping and out in the elements and I would rather be safe, than sorry! We will continue to fine tune our forecast as those models come into better agreement.