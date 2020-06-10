A weak ridge of high pressure will deliver temperatures in the 70's and 80's through the end of the week. Even with that ridge in place, there is still enough instability to bring a weak wave up from the southeast bringing the chance of isolated thunderstorms into NE Oregon and SE Washington this afternoon.
Another weak wave will push through tomorrow, bringing light showers mainly to the northern mountains.
Friday is transition day once again, as a series of systems move in for the weekend. Showers, thunderstorms and cooler temperatures in the 60's are expected into the start of next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.