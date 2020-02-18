SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ has an update to our Presidents Day conundrum: how damaged is too damaged when it comes to bills?
If you've ever had a dollar bill destroyed or damaged you may think it's a loss, but what if it's not?
A KHQ employee came across a $20 bill while walking his dog in north Spokane County. It's pretty destroyed, so we did a little digging to see what could be done.
On Tuesday, February 18, we reached out to Bank of America, but they said they would need at least a partial serial number to be able to help us out. However, they said the United States Treasury Department might be able to reimburse for it.
The Treasury Department redeems damaged money in order to keep up global confidence in the U.S. dollar. If the government did guarantee its currency, the world might lose faith in it, so it's in their best interest to do so.
KHQ's next step will be to submit a claim with the Treasury Department. A standard claim takes between six and 36 months to approve or deny.
So, this time in 2023, there could be a box of fresh donuts in the KHQ newsroom, purchased with a redeemed $20 bill.
We'll keep you posted.
