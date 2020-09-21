A few weak systems will bring the threat of light showers to extreme southeastern Washington and central Idaho today and tomorrow. Otherwise, we will see BLUE skies and daytime highs in the mid 70's to start the week.
Feels like "Fall", with a stronger system moving in on Wednesday, bringing cool and unsettled weather through Saturday. Expect showers, possible thunderstorms Thursday and daytime highs that will drop into the mid 60's through the start of the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.