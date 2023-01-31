A quick hitting system will deliver some very light/dry snow to parts of the Inland northwest Tuesday, with daytime highs that will climb into the mid to upper 20's and low 30's. The northeast mountains and northern panhandle will continue to see light bouts of snow continue through Wednesday, with little accumulations expected.
Temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 30's and 40's through the end of the week, with our next round of storms set to move in Friday. With warmer temperatures we will likely see snow confined to the mountain locations and more of a rain/snow mix and or just rain for the lower elevations.