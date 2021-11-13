There's a new way to show off or show up to the spectacular seasonal displays in your area! Whether it's an array of inflatable Christmas characters or a lightshow so dazzling it demands to be seen, holiday décor fans are encouraged to use this map to find more than 500 displays across the Pacific Northwest.
It was 9 years ago when Jason Pittman and his wife, Diana, took it upon themselves to start mapping out amazing displays they found around Seattle in hopes of sharing some joy and community with others. Since then, they've expanded to cover the rest of Washington, plus parts of British Columbia, Oregon, and Northern Idaho with hopes of growing further. What started as a paper list turned into a Facebook page, and now a fully interactive map.
"We like to consider ourselves the best place to find the best and brightest holiday displays," he says. "Animated, static, and hand-made displays. Drive-through, walk-through, and we even list a selection of commercial displays as well!"
The way Pittman sees it, if someone is putting themselves out there and creating jaw-dropping displays to bring joy to others, he wants the public to be able to find them.
While it started as a passion project to showcase creativity and holiday cheer, it quickly grew into something greater. Many of the display owners also work with charities, collecting donations for those who need it the most.
"We are not just about mapping the displays, but providing a community service, and highlighting displays that take donations to local charities," Pittman says. "While not all of them do, we strive to have the charity information on each listing that does."
It takes a lot of hard work, he says, to vet each of the displays submitted through the Google form. But they consider it worth it. Having grown up in a poor, single-parent household, the hardships have given him an appreciation for community and compassion shared between neighbors.
But it's not just Christmas and winter holiday displays--they've started doing a yearly Halloween map as well! We saw many spooktacular displays in the area and look forward to next year's map to show them off!
If you want to submit a display for the map, use this form for 2021.
The Pittmans do their best to personally visit many of these displays and upload photos to the Instagram and Facebook pages, as well as on the map listings.
This project is one of passion, so they greatly appreciate support. The Pacific NW Christmas Lights Patreon is open for donations, and sponsors are welcome.
At the end of the day, however, Pittman considers the effort worth it. "If what we do can bring even a little bit of light to people during the season, then our mission is accomplished."