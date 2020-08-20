A system off the coast will continue to drive in isolated mountain showers, cloudy skies, breezy winds and cooler temperatures, with highs in the mid 80's today.
Friday will remain on the breezy side, with a slight bump in temperatures, before another weak system pushes in, bringing highs back down into the low 80's to start the weekend.
The second half of the weekend, we head back up into the upper 80's and will stay in the mid to upper 80's through the first half of the week.
