Morning Commute

We start off our Monday wet as showers continue across the Inland Northwest. Showers should clear out by the afternoon resulting in a dry and cloudy evening commute. Temperatures continue to sit well above average for this time of the year with much of the region sitting in the low to mid-50s for Monday. Monday evening into Tuesday morning another round of showers is anticipated making for another wet morning commute on Tuesday.

Renew A Ride

