We start off our Monday wet as showers continue across the Inland Northwest. Showers should clear out by the afternoon resulting in a dry and cloudy evening commute. Temperatures continue to sit well above average for this time of the year with much of the region sitting in the low to mid-50s for Monday. Monday evening into Tuesday morning another round of showers is anticipated making for another wet morning commute on Tuesday.
Current Contests
Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
52°F
Partly Cloudy
58°F / 47°F
10 PM
51°F
11 PM
50°F
12 AM
49°F
1 AM
49°F
2 AM
49°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Okanogan County family pleading for witnesses to come forward after 16-year-old shot, left paralyzed
- House party in Spokane Valley ends in fatal shooting
- Peter Aykroyd, younger brother of Dan Aykroyd, died in Spokane
- WSU football brings home Apple Cup, fans bring back a fine?
- Spokane police investigating early morning shooting in northeast Spokane
- Enrollment drop could cost WA schools $500M in state funding
- Spokane Mayor orders review and forensic audit of Spokane Fire Department after spike in sick leave
- Woman's vehicle rammed multiple times in Spokane road rage incident
- Spokane Valley police in standoff with person barricaded in shed
- 6 storage units destroyed in Tuesday night fire
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.