SPOKANE, Wash. – The man who stabbed 24-year-old Makayla Young upward of 100 times inside a North Spokane hotel room will spend the next 30 years in prison. Anthony Fuerte, 28, entered a plea of guilty to the first-degree murder of Makayla.
Fuerte and Young were in a dating relationship, but those closest to Makayla say they didn’t know much if anything about him.
“I wish we could have warned her…sensed the evil,” her mother said.
In Monday’s sentencing for the 2020 homicide, Fuerte's defense team laid out his childhood and history with drugs.
“Anthony started his life with the deck stacked against him,” Fuerte’s attorney told the judge. “Due to difficult home life and his disabilities, he was easily lead into a life of drug abuse and juvenile delinquency that ultimately lead to what happened at the Rodeway Hotel. His drug use is no excuse. “
But it was something that was repeatedly brought up by the defense, and Fuerte himself when it was his turn to address the court.
“I was just on drugs and I never could have imagined I've done something like this,” he said.
Neither could the many loved ones of Makayla Young. They say they are a broken family left tormented. It is a life sentence for them consumed with thoughts of what her final moments must have been like.
“We are forgetting the real victim, and that’s Makayla,” her father said during his victim impact statement. “The suffering she went through in that room? Can you imagine? That is sick and twisted. That's my daughter.”
“I saw the autopsy report,” Christy Young said through tears as she read her statement. “I had so much rage and disgust. I thought you'd have remorse, but instead, you bragged about it to other cellmates.”
One by one, Makayla’s loved ones were pleading with the judge to consider the brutality in this crime.
"Kayla was in that room running from door to door trying to get out...blood everywhere...begging for her life,” her father said. “Did she say…I want to go home to my dad. Thirty years is not enough for such a horrible murder. This was one of the worst murders committed in the entire country last year.”
But in the end, 30 years is exactly what Fuerte got. The judge imposed the sentencing recommendation as part of the plea deal.
“I have anger,” Mike Young said. “And it’s all directed at the evil one. A monster in sheep’s clothing”
Anthony Fuerte will be in his late 50’s when his sentence is up.