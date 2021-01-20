WASHINGTON - Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers has released the following statement on the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
FULL STATEMENT:
"On this Inauguration Day, I wish Joseph Biden success as the 46th President of the United States. We have many immediate challenges ahead to beat this pandemic, save lives with the vaccine, and reopen the economy. To achieve these goals, it's my hope we can work together in a bipartisan way and advance solutions that will uphold the Constitution and empower people with the courage to dream again."
"There are many opportunities for us to build a brighter future for all but a word of caution on the long list of policies President Biden rolled out today like rejoining the Paris Agreement, revoking the Keystone XL permit, and bringing back Green New Deal style mandates. There couldn't be a worse time to double down on these executive orders as our economy recovers from the COVID-19 crisis. They will raise costs on families and also hamper America's global competitive edge to lead a new era of innovation. To win the future, we should come together on free-market strategies to protect our environment and unleash innovation without job-crushing mandates. Republicans in the last four years led with success to lift the regulatory burden on many fronts. As a result, America's booming economy broke records before the pandemic. We have also led the world at reducing carbon emissions. We can do it again for an even stronger comeback to give every person a chance at a better life.
"This has been a challenging year - a year of isolation, fear, and the unknown. Looking out from the People's House to the National Mall today without the American people made this a somber occasion. However, it renewed my conviction to listen and lead every day to rebuild, restore, and renew hope in the American Dream. Through it all America remains to be the greatest experiment in self-governance the world has ever known. That gives me hope. Now, let's go work."
