MALDEN, Wash. - Last year, the City of Malden and Pine City were devastated by a wildfire that burned most of the town to the ground.
The smoke from the fire could be seen across the fields of the Palouse and down into Colfax. It quickly became clear on that day that it was an all-hands-on-deck situation as many were in survival mode.
As firetrucks from across the region flooded into the town to put out the blaze, neighboring ranchers and farmers drove their water trucks used for crops into the town and dumped gallons of water.
After the smoke cleared and damage could be assessed, next to nothing was left.
85% of the town was gone, melted cars and debris everywhere.
The town’s snowplow that was parked in the utility shed, completely destroyed, the mailboxes were black from being burned and not their normal dark blue.
The town was a total loss. The Mayor said, after "We had no chance. We had little time," Malden Mayor Chris Ferrell said.
Shortly after dust settled The Pine Creek Community Restoration Project was established to coordinate the recovery effort.
According to organizers with The Pine Creek Community Restoration Project the cleanup stage has just ended, which is massive progress.
Doug Arlt the Volunteer Coordinator for The Pine Creek Community Restoration Project says the clean-up was the easy part.
Arlt has served for many years with Habitat for Humanity and has experience in coordinating builds. He explained that what the city is left with now is an opportunity for significant growth.
“So far, there’s not a lot of volunteer opportunities through the cleanup phase. We are now moving into the building phase the rebuilt phase and I think there’s going to be a lot of opportunities for the surrounding community to come together,” Arlt said.
Arlt said he’s been talking with community members who don’t want to be forgotten. The outpouring of support weeks and months after the fire was huge, but Arlt says this rebuild operation is going to take years.
Reports from the state of Washington show that this portion of Whitman County has a high level of people living below the poverty line.
Right now, people are still living in trailers and don’t necessarily have the means to rebuild. Many of the homes were built decades ago and not up to code.
Just recently a Mennonite Organization that rebuilds homes came through and built three houses for people who lost everything.
They plan to return and build upwards of seven more.
Arlt says, what they’ve learned with this fire and with the pandemic, there’s a chance for the town to become a destination town once it’s rebuilt.
Upgrades are being made to the sewer system and the new broadband is being added with the hope more people might move to Malden and work remotely due to its access to outdoor trails.
But there’s a lot that needs to be rebuilt before Malden can play host to new neighbors, the town's infrastructure was completely wiped out. Townhall, the post office, countless homes, and dozens of powerlines went down.
It was widely reported that President Donald Trump withheld federal aid to help residents rebuild because of animosity toward Gov. Jay Inslee, an aide to Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers said.
We know that Back In December, according to a release from the office of U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), a third letter was written to President Donald Trump and FEMA in support of Governor Jay Inslee's request for disaster funding.
Eleven other Washington lawmakers signed the letter including U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and U.S. Representatives Adam Smith (D-WA, 9th), Rick Larsen (D-WA, 2nd), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA, 5th), Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA 3rd), Suzan DelBene (D-WA, 1st), Denny Heck (D-WA, 10th), Derek Kilmer (D-WA, 6th), Dan Newhouse (R-WA, 4th), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA, 7th), and Kim Schrier, M.D. (D-WA, 8th).
In February a news release sent by Cathy McMorris Rodgers said President Biden had approved the FEMA funding for Whitman County.
With the town of Malden nestled in the fifth congressional district we checked in with Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the congresswoman is a senior voice in the republican party and represents the town that was so deeply affected.
McMorris Rodgers explained in an interview with KHQ that her legislation “The Malden Act,” which was introduced in the House in June of 2021was written to streamline and speed up the process of disaster relief.
The act would require the president to approve or deny a disaster declaration request within 30 days. If the request is not denied within 30 days, then it is approved.
The Babb Road Fire destroyed 189 buildings, roughly 80% of the town. Ninety-one of those buildings were homes.
The congresswoman recently went to Malden to meet with her constituents. She says that there is still a need on the ground for basic necessities.
But with people still living in trailers, the congresswoman says her office was able to assist in addressing their current top concern, access to bathrooms. Mobile trailers have been brought in with showers and toilets.
But long term what’s being done?
“Rebuilding is a huge undertaking, [its going to be] piece by piece,” McMorris Rodgers said, “We do have a commitment from U.S. Postal Service to rebuild the Post Office, It’s going to be housed at the new city hall, so that’s going to be a great pillar from Malden and Pine City.”
KHQ was there as federal representatives inspected the post office after the fire, the charred post boxes and a safe from inside the building was taken out and loaded onto a trailer. The brick building was a burned shell of what was.
But with eyes towards the future, what upgrades is the congresswoman fighting for?
“We have secured funding for a new sewer system in the appropriations bill in the house, $3.5 million for a new sewer system, most of these homes are on a septic system,” McMorris Rodgers said.
According to the congresswoman she’s also worked to improve access to broadband and fiber has been moved into the area to give people better access to the internet.
The long-term recovery of the town has been steered by The Pine Creek Community Restoration Project. The public is invited to virtual long-term recovery meetings the third Wednesday of each month from 7-9 p.m.
To contribute to the long-term success of the rebuild donations can be made to The Pine Creek Community Restoration Project by following this link.
There is also a list available by following this link for residents in the area affected by the fire to reconnect to the sewer or septic system during the rebuilding process.
Washington DNR said the cause of the Babb Road fire was ponderosa pine, that fell onto the powerline due to winds.