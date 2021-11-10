Neighbors who live close to a house near the intersection of 37th Ave. and Smith St. on the South Hill in Spokane say it's been abandoned for about a year after the owner passed away before going up in flames around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Al Burger says he and other neighbors have seen people coming and going from the abandoned house several times.
"One of the neighbors was walking by and heard a bunch of noises," said Burger. "There was a fire alarm going off inside and the front door was open, so he called the cops. Then I found it a few weeks later, the front door was open, and I called the cops."
Fire crews were able to quickly control the fire, which started in the basement.
"After talking to the firefighters today, they said the back door was open, and a bunch of matches were outside," Burger continued.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says now that it's getting colder, people who are homeless and live outside are seeking shelter from the elements.
"It's a crime of opportunity really," Schaeffer said Wednesday. "They look for buildings that are unoccupied with an easy way inside, and then they'll essentially make that their home. Unfortunately most of the utilities are turned off to those buildings so they'll start a fire to keep warm, and oftentimes those fires can get out of control."
Schaeffer says these fires are most often seen in commercial buildings.
"There are more opportunities to break in [to commercial buildings]," said Schaeffer. "Less of the buildings in Spokane that are residences are vacant right now. Most of our houses are occupied."
Chief Schaeffer says if a property owner or a neighbor sees people coming and going from an abandoned house, they're encouraged to document it, and report it to Crime Check.