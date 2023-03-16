OLYMPIA, Wash. – Lawmakers in the Washington House are set to hear public comment on Friday on a bill that would prohibit cost sharing for abortions.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Annette Cleveland (D-Vancouver), would ban health carriers from imposing cost sharing, such as coinsurance or copayments, for abortions.
It passed out of the Senate along party lines in February and was referred to the House Health Care and Wellness Committee earlier this month.
At a public hearing in the Senate in January, conservative advocate Julie Barrett testified against the bill, arguing it could shift the onus to pay for abortions to taxpayers.
"We do not have endless funds to draw from the citizens of Washington state," Barrett said. "It is wrong for taxpayers and those using private insurance to have to shoulder the cost of abortions, an elective and controversial procedure."
She said the bill is unfair to those who don't choose to get an abortion, because it doesn't provide the same benefit for pregnancy coverage.
Alexa Brenner, an organizer with Planned Parenthood Alliance, argued the bill is necessary because cost sharing for abortion is barrier to access for the procedure, which generally comes at a stressful and urgent moment for those seeking it.
"I lost count of the number of patients faced with high out of pocket costs who would break down in tears while I talked them through what their next steps might be, and the pain and anguish of not being able to afford care was palpable," Brenner said.
After the bill faces a public hearing on Friday, it's scheduled to be discussed in an executive session on March 22, where it could be advanced to the rules committee to receive a full House vote.