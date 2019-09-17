Abortion demonstration stirs controversy on WSU campus

*WARNING: Story contains graphic images*
PULLMAN, Wash. - For the second day in a row, an abortion demonstration was prominently displayed on Washington State University's campus, showing graphic pictures of what demonstrators said were aborted fetuses. The group, called the Center for BioEthical Reform (CBER), travels around the country with the abortion display.
The group is allowed to protest on WSU's campus, as the school is a public university. Still, some students KHQ talked to were not happy to see them there.
"I understand this is a public school and they have a first amendment right," says WSU Junior Cortney Gosset, "but these signs are so graphic. I don't think they're aware of how they're impacting people. We're just out here to be there for women who may need it right now."
But Kevin Olivier, Director of Operations for CBER, says that the response at WSU has been great.
"From my point of view," he said, "it's been great. There's been a lot of engagement. Students have discussed the issues with us, they've taken literature. Our purpose is to teach the students that abortion is an act of violence that decapitates and dismembers small human beings."
Olivier says the group will move on from WSU Tuesday night.
WSU issued the following statement regarding the display:
"As an institution of higher learning, Washington State University prides itself on being a place where differing points of view can be heard and where we can all learn from each other's perspectives. The United States Supreme Court strongly supports this vision writing that colleges and universities play a critical role in exposing students to the "marketplace of ideas" and instructing colleges and universities to be particularly vigilant in protecting the First Amendment free speech rights of individuals, regardless of the content of their speech. We take this responsibility very seriously, as it is at the core of our American form of government."