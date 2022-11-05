SPOKANE, Wash. - Strong winds moved through the Inland Northwest Friday night into Saturday morning, leaving at times more than 26,000 people without power.
Avista, Inland Power and Kootenai Electric Cooperative made progress through the night restoring power to many customers, leaving about 15,000 without power as of 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
Here is an overview of power outages throughout the region.
Avista:
- Customers impacted: 8,416
- To view the outage map, click here.
Inland Power
- Customers impacted: 520
- To view the outage map, click here.
Kootenai Electric
- Customers affected: 2,718
- To view the outage map, click here.
Northern Lights:
- Customers affected: 2,700
- To view the outage map, click here.
Douglas County PUD:
- Customers affected: 800
- For updates, click here.
Updated Nov. 5 at 9:00 a.m.
