MOSES LAKE, Wash. - About 30 Grant County Public Utility District customers will be without power for about four hours on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Grant PUD, customers living on Dune Lake Road in Moses Lake from the 7800 block to the dead end will be impacted by the outage.
The outage will be necessary as emergency repairs are being made after a non-PUD equipment operator in the area made contact with a buried power line.
The outage will begin at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
"We know this is going to be very difficult for people in this heat and we will do everything we can to safely restore power as quickly as possible," Grant PUD said in a Facebook post.
