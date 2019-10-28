COLBERT, Wash. - About 150 Avista customers are without power between Mead and Colbert Monday evening.
According to Avista, three separate outages were reported within about an hour of each other, resulting in a total of 155 customers without power.
All the outages are expected to be restored by 7:00 pm. The causes of the outages remain under investigation.
To report a power outage in your area, report it to Avista HERE.
