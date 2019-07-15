About 180,000 smoke alarms recalled by US Consumer Product Safety Commission

About 180,000 smoke and fire alarms have been recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission due to a risk that they'll fail to alert consumers during a fire.
According to the commission, the alarms could potentially have a misaligned internal switch, which would cause the alarms to not activate properly. So far, about 134 reports of failed activation have been reported.
The recalled alarms were manufactured by Universal Safety Instruments and are model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB, manufactured January 19, 2015 - July 11, 2016.
They were sold online through specialty wholesalers and others from July, 2015, to December, 2016, for about $20.
Universal Security will replace faulty alarms after consumers have tested them. If an alarm doesn't sound after pressing the test button, consumers should immediately contact Universal Security.
The Spokane Fire Department says that alarms installed by the "Spokane Fire Department Smoke Alarm Install Program," are not affected by the recall.