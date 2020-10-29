I know it's hard to believe after the cold we've been seeing, but of course, we have seen that gradual warm up too and daytime highs are finally heading ABOVE average. Normally this time of the year we are sitting at 51°, but today we are working our way into the mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon so grab the sunglasses! Overnight, we drop down into the low 30s with patchy fog.
To close out the work week a band of showers is anticipated to move through. This will help mix up the air and put an end to those Air Stagnation Advisories that the National Weather Service has issued. Heading into the second half of the day clearing skies are anticipated. Winds will pick up with this front pushing through. Make sure those Halloween decorations are secure! We are talking gusts around 30-35mph.
