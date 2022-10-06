Leslie Lowe

We will see plenty of sunshine and daytime highs that will remain well above average for the month of October! 

High pressure continues to deliver daytime highs in the mid to upper 70's and 80's all the way through the weekend. 

Smoke and haze in central Washington will continue to be our biggest concern. Light winds and warm, dry weather will continue to impact central Washington with smoke settling into parts of the Cascade Valleys and Air Quality alerts in place for Wenatchee and the Methow Valley until further notice. 

