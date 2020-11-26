Abraham Lincoln statue in downtown Spokane vandalized on Thanksgiving

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) was notified that the downtown Abraham Lincoln statue was vandalized on Thanksgiving. SPD said the motivation behind the "malicious mischief" is unknown, but that it's disheartening in the city of Spokane.
According to Spokane Historical, the statue was unveiled in 1930 and took eight years to fundraise for the $25,000 price tag. In 1960, Sen. John F. Kennedy gave a speech at the Lincoln statue during his campaign for presidency.
If you have any information, contact crime check at (509) 456-2233.
