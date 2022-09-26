Leslie Lowe
We are expecting absolutely gorgeous conditions to start out the week!  High pressure will deliver plenty of sunshine,  a little bit of haze and near record-breaking daytime highs that are expected to top out in the mid to upper 80's and low 90's into Tuesday. 
 
A cold front mid-week is expected to bring a round of scattered showers, breezy conditions and cooler temperatures through the end of the week.  Highs are set to drop by 10 degrees Tuesday into Wednesday and then into the upper 60's Thursday before rebounding back into the low 70's Friday setting things up for a beautiful Fall weekend ahead. 
 
Have a GREAT day!
 

