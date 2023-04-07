CHENEY, Wash. - Over the span of 11 months, Rebecca Long’s pride, prayer, and Black Lives Matter flags have been ripped and stolen from her home in Cheney. Not once, not twice, not even three or four times – her flags have been stolen five times.
“I just find it amazing that they think this is still worth their time,” Rebecca Long said.
On Memorial Day 2022, Long noticed her colorful rainbow flags had been stolen from her home for the first time. It wasn’t the last; June 1, July 23, and September 30 thefts followed. Fast-forward to last Saturday April 1, it happened again for the fifth time.
Long was awake, having dinner with a friend insider her house when it happened.
Long identifies as pansexual, and strongly supports the LGBTQ+ community. Her Eastern Washington University flags are always left untouched, only the flags that represent a greater meaning are ripped from their hooks.
“We’re making it unsafe for people to be themselves, we’re stepping backwards in time,” Long said. “I’m not going to allow them to terrorize me into not being myself.”
For the first time since the thefts began, a member of the Cheney Police Department sat down for an interview with KHQ to discuss the crimes.
Interim Chief Rick Beghtol said Long is doing everything right, from catching the thefts on ring camera to reporting each incident.
“Could this be a hate crime? Absolutely it could be a hate crime,” Interim Chief Beghtol said. “Everybody should be able to express their own, their own opinions and have their own beliefs without fear of any kind of retaliation from anybody.”
Proving malicious harassment is very difficult without substantial proof. Beghtol said at minimum, the three thieves would be facing 3rd Degree Theft and Trespassing charges.
Long has been placed on the Cheney PD prowl patrol list – increasing officer presence in her neighborhood.