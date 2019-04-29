PENNSYLVANIA - A father's post has gone viral after he says his second grader's teacher wrote harsh comments on a math assignment. Nearly 19,000 people have signed an online petition to have the teacher fired.
Initially reported by Fox 2 News in Detroit, Chris Piland, whose son attends a Pennsylvania elementary school, posted a photo of his son's math worksheet last week on Facebook. A comment that appears to have been written by the teacher says, "absolutely pathetic he answered 13 in 3 min[utes]. Sad."
On the post Chris wrote, "My son Kamdyn's teacher has been so rude to him and myself all year he comes home with this and I am beyond frustrated that someone would write this on a child's work such great motivation."
The post has been shared nearly 500 times and has almost 2,000 comments; some of those comments in support of the father's frustration, others in support of the teacher's remarks.
The last comment written asked if there were any updates on the situation, which the father commented back, "I honestly do not know what happened or will happen they don't say anything at the school but Kam is being moved to his brother Kingston's class."
A petition has also been created online to have the teacher, who is named as Alyssa Rupp Bohenek, fired. Nearly 19,000 people have signed the petition to fire her from the Valley View School District in Pennsylvania.