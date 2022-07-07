SPOKANE, Wash. - Senator Patty Murray visited Spokane's Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center Thursday morning to talk about issues with implementation of a new electronic records system designed to revolutionize veterans' medical records that launched in 2020.
Senator Murray also toured the medical center and spoke with veterans about their personal experiences with the electronic health records system.
"It is absolutely unacceptable that the VA knew about widespread egregious patient safety risks caused by Cerner's system," Senator Murray said.
Senator Murray said some of those risk included medical records being filed incorrectly, data not being able to be accessed, outages of the record system and staff burnout from dealing with the system's implementation.
"My job as I see it is to fight just as hard for them as they fight for their patients–our veterans–by taking their stories and their concerns and their perspectives straight to [VA] Secretary McDonough and anyone else who can make this right," Senator Murray said.
Senator Murray wants to see the system fixed, but veterans like Charlie Monroe and Charles Bourg want to see it gone.
"The VA is paying them billions of dollars to make it work, and what's it doing? It's killing veterans, it's hurting veterans. I think veterans deserve better than that," Monroe said.
"This system's no benefit to veterans, it's a detriment to us," Bourg said.
Bourg said he went over 10 months without a biopsy on his prostate because the Cerner electronic system lost his records. Eventually he got his prostate removed, but by that time the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes.
"We were actually trying to find out who would be the first person that would either suffer or die under Cerner," Bourg said. "I had to call Charlie Monroe up and tell him 'hey I found the person,' and he said 'who is it?' I said 'it's me.'"
Senator Murray said she's been talking with officials from Cerner's new parent company, Oracle, and said she plans on holding them accountable.
"I want to say 'this is going to get fixed, it will get fixed,' but I've seen too many things go wrong to give you that confidence until Oracle's on the ground, and has the ability to really look at it," Senator Murray said. "They've [told] me and the VA that they have the top quality people to do that. I'll believe them when I see it."
KHQ also reached out to Tiffany Smiley, who's running against Murray, and received the following statement:
“Veterans across the Inland Northwest have been hurt by the disastrous rollout of the Cerner system in Spokane, and they deserve so much better for their years of service! Oracle, who is developing the Cerner system, has said they are delaying implementing it in larger hospitals in WA and Portland until next spring. Further integration with that system should be stopped nationwide until the issues experienced at Mann-Grandstaff are completely addressed and resolved. No half measures - our veterans are not guinea pigs! Our veterans have earned their care, and, while there is much that can be done to improve the VA hospital system, it should not come at the expense of veterans in rural Washington.”