CHENEY, Wash. - An accident on the I-90 near mile post 268 has blocked traffic. Initial reports suggest the involvement of at least two semitrucks, with one rolled and another jack-knifed into other lanes. This is one of at least five accidents in this general area since the weather took a turn this evening.

At this time, it is unknown if there are any major injuries. 

Eastbound I-90 is closed with traffic diverted to Exit 264. If you are planning to drive through the area, expect a detour while responders take care of the scene and clear the road. 

