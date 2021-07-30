traffic

UPDATE:

The accident has been cleared. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE, Wash. - An accident on I-90 eastbound near Maple Street has the highway reduced to one lane. The left lane of I-90 westbound is also shut down, causing long delays in both directions.

Traffic is backed up roughly 3 miles on I-90 westbound and eastbound as crews work to clear the scene. 

