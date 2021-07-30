...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to 105 degrees
Saturday.
* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of
Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast
Washington.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The afternoon heat combined with unusually warm
overnight temperatures will make it difficult for residents
without air conditioners to control the build up of heat within
their homes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke.
&&