SPOKANE, Wash. - Commuters may have noticed some significant backup on the I-90 in Spokane and surrounding areas today as the temperature begins to drop further down. The extremely cold weather has made the roads extra icy, in spite of the City's attempt to plow every road.
The worst of the accidents have been on the Interstate, with slide-offs and collisions from Medical Lake through the Valley. Several accidents have closed down lanes temporarily as crews respond. I-90 and Argonne remains partially blocked due to a handful of accidents along that stretch of freeway.
As always, it is imperative that drivers take it slow, leave plenty of space between vehicles, and drive for conditions. While the slow speed of traffic may be frustrating, keep it steady and don't tailgate or drive recklessly. Chains or all season tires are recommended.