Thanksgiving is coming up in just about a couple weeks, which means its time to start planning your menu.
If you are hosting, you'll want your meal to be a hit. For some help, you might consider turning to Google.
Zippia looked at Google Trends to determine the most popular Thanksgiving side dish for each state.
Mash Potatoes are the most popular side dish, followed by Mac n' Cheese.
In the Northwest, Washington and Montana both favored Mash Potatoes, Oregon likes its biscuits, and surprisingly, despite the potato being the state vegetable, Idaho likes its Green Bean Casserole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.