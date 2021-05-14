SPOKANE, WA- The trial for the accused shooter in the 2017 Freeman High School shooting, Caleb Sharpe, is set for January 2022. Sharpe appeared in court today ahead of the trial.
Sharpe is facing more than four dozen criminal charges including murder.
At one point, Sharpe's trial was supposed to begin next month, but at his last court appearance it was pushed back to January. That decision was made less on a lawyer's request, and more with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the preparations of the trial.
Today's hearing was a chance for counsel from both sides to discuss what the trial will look like come January, including things like schedules, witnesses, even which courtroom will be used.
A good portion of the hearing also revolved around jury selection, which could take at least a week due to the possibility that 150 potential jurors (a low end estimate) could potentially be summoned.
Given the sensitivity of the case, the prosecution brought up for consideration the idea of bringing in Skipper the courtroom therapy dog for students who may have to testify and relive that day. Some of those students have already expressed anxiety about the possibility of having to testify. No final decision was made on that.