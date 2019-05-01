A defense lawyer for the 17-year-old accused of opening fire at Freeman High School says he plans to comply with a court order to provide all exhibits by Wednesday, May 1.
Prosecutors say on Sep. 13, 2017, Caleb Sharpe walked into Freeman High School and shot and killed a fellow classmate, Sam Strahan, and injured three girls.
In the months, and years since, lawyers have been arguing about whether the then 15-year-old should be tried as an adult. Sharpe turns 18 in October, but right now the court is set to decide whether he should be tried as a juvenile or adult in July. Multiple motions to delay that declination hearing have been requested, and granted, by Sharpe's defense attorney Bevan Maxey.
KHQ spoke to Maxey Wednesday morning, and he said he plans to comply with the court's orders and as far as he knows the July declination hearing is still scheduled to take place. Sharpe is facing one count of first degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, and 51 counts of second degree assault relating to the other students in the hallway in danger of being shot.
In 2018, Sharpe was evaluated by Dr. Richard Adler, a forensic psychiatrist hired by the defense team. The findings from that evaluation are expected to be part of the documents that the defense team turns over to the court. On May 21, a final status will be held ahead of the July 15 hearing. At the July hearing, Sharpe's case will either be moved to adult court, or stay in juvenile court. If it stays in juvenile court, prosecutors will not be able to push for a life sentence.
When asked how Sharpe is doing, Maxey said, "he's doing fine," but declined to provide any further information.