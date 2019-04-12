BOSTON (AP) - A Florida prep school administrator is set to plead guilty to taking entrance exams for students in a nationwide college admissions bribery scheme.
Mark Riddell is due to enter guilty pleas Friday to one count each of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering at federal court in Boston.
The 36-year-old Riddell oversaw college entrance exam preparation at IMG Academy, a school founded by renowned tennis coach Nick Bollettieri that bills itself as the world's largest sports academy.
Documents say Riddell took exams for students or replaced their answers with his own. Prosecutors say he typically was paid $10,000 per test.
Riddell was charged with nearly 50 other people, including celebrities and wealthy parents who allegedly paid bribes to get their children into elite U.S. colleges.
