KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Evacuations are in place for residents living near Parke Creek Road near Koffman Road in Kittitas County due to a 75 acre brush fire burning in the area.
Crews from Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue are working to put out the fire and protect the structures that are currently threatened.
Parke Creek Road at Vantage Highway is closed, as well as Clerk Road to Vantage Highway.
Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies are advising people stay out of the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.