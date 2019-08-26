PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
LITTLE FALLS, Wash. - Crews with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and the Spokane Tribe are fighting a brush fire that's burning near Little Falls Dam in Stevens County.
The fire is estimated to be around 15-acres, and crews on scene said they have a dozer line around 90 percent of the fire and are making good progress.
Fire officials said there are no homes or businesses threatened at this time.
DNR is asking boaters to clear portion of Long Lake near the fire so fire planes can safely pick up water to dump on the fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.