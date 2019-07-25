Watch again

UPDATE THURSDAY JULY 25 AT 8:50 PM:

According to The Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, the Desert Canyon Fire is 40 percent contained.

Today crews continued lining the perimeter of the fire and mopping up interior hot spots.

There was no new growth.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Douglas County- A 1,000-acre wildfire in Douglas County has promoted level three and one evacuations.

Two homes in the Browns Canyon Road area have a level three evacuations, and a dozen homes in the Auvil Fruit area have a level one evacuations.

The Desert Canyon Fire started on Tuesday, and the cause is under investigation. There has been no damage to any structures at this time.

Bonneville Power has shut off transmissions lines inside the fire perimeter.