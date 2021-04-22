A much more active afternoon compared to what we have been seeing is expected today. We are talking about the chance for some thunderstorm activity across eastern Washington and north Idaho. Within these storms gusts about 30-35mph, small pea-sized hail, lightning and brief heavy downpours will be possible. You know what we always say... when thunder roars head indoors!
We will see cool conditions than yesterday, but daytime highs are hanging in the 60s. Overnight, we will drop down to the mid 30s.
Tomorrow should be drier with some increasing clouds through the day. Light winds are also expected. Conditions for the weekend look wet, so plan those indoor activities now!