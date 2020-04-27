This afternoon we are continuing to watch for spotty showers and the chance for thunderstorms to roll in. On top of that we are seeing breezy conditions with sustained winds in Spokane over 25mph. We are monitoring strong gusts in the upper 30's. Hopefully you don't have any toys laying around in the backyard that could blow away because these winds don't appear to calm down until tomorrow morning. Temperatures today will shoot for above average into the mid 60's, dropping to the upper 30's tonight.
Tomorrow looks like a day to get outside! We are talking dry conditions with mostly sunny skies. Heading into the later afternoon hours we will expect to see increasing cloud coverage. We will head into the upper 60's, before reaching into the 70's for your Wednesday.
