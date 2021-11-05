A parade of storms will continue through the weekend, delivering scattered showers, gusty winds and daytime highs that will drop into the 40's with overnight lows in the upper 20's & 30's.
Things look like they could get interesting Monday night into Tuesday. Our upcoming system will be all about timing and temperatures. We will likely see snow levels drop to 3000', meaning some areas could see a dusting of snow or a rain/snow mix Tuesday morning. We'll continue to fine tune next week's forecast over the next several days as forecast models come into better agreement.
It's that time of the year that we set our clocks back an hour and get ready to settle in for a long winters nap!We "Fall back" early Sunday morning, so reset those clocks before you head to bed Saturday night.