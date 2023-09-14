From the City of Lewiston:
LEWISTON, Idaho - City of Lewiston and Nez Perce County Emergency Management Coordinator, Mark Hurd, will conduct an active shooter response exercise at Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC) on Friday, September 15, 2023. This simulation aims to ensure a coordinated, timely, and effective response and recovery in the event of an active shooter incident on campus.
In preparation for the exercise, we are actively distributing information and notices to LCSC students and staff, neighbors in the exercise area, the local news media, and the general public. Please be advised that there will be a noticeable presence of law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services in an isolated area on campus during the exercise, which will be conducted between 8:00 am and 1:00 pm on September 15th. Additionally, residents in the vicinity may hear alarms, simulated gunshots, and other loud noises.
These are all part of the exercise. We want to emphasize that this event is purely a training exercise, and the exercise area will be taped off and marked appropriately.
This exercise is a collaborative effort involving various public agencies, including:
- City of Lewiston: Police Department, Fire Department, Public Information Office, and Risk Management Office
- Nez Perce County: Sheriff's Office and Coroner
- Lewis-Clark State College: Administration and Staff
- City of Clarkston: Police Department and Fire Department
- Idaho State Police
- St. Joseph Regional Medical Center: Administration and Staff
- Idaho Office of Emergency Management
- Public Health-Idaho North Central District
Exercises like this play a vital role in ensuring that emergency responders are fully prepared to swiftly and effectively safeguard our community from potential threats.
If you have any questions related to the exercise and/or media involvement, please reach out to City of Lewiston Public Information Officer Carol Maurer using the contact information provided above. For questions related to Lewis-Clark State College, please get in touch with Logan Fowler, Director of Communications and Marketing for LCSC, by phone at 208-792-2200 or by email at ljfowler@lcsc.edu.