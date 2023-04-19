Leslie Lowe
Mainly clear and cold to kick off our Thursday, with increasing afternoon clouds as our next system moves in bringing our next round of rain overnight Thursday into Friday. 
Saturday, another break between systems and then Sunday, another system moves in, bringing another round of showers that will continue into the first half of the day Monday.
Daytime highs will remain below average in the mid to upper 50's and low 60's and overnight lows that will slowly creep up into the upper 30's and 40's. 

